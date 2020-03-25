55 B.C. healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said they continue to actively monitor their supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) recognizing that the protection of our healthcare workers and our healthcare system is of paramount importance in this outbreak.

“In the past week we have seen a dramatic increase in use as we have more people with COVID-19 in hospital and we understand the absolute need to keep people safe, but the burn rate as we call it is much higher than we would have expected and we are putting measures in place now to try and control that, be more efficient and effective in how we’re using PPE,” Henry said.

“We have new shipments on order, we’re looking at things like alternative supplies across the board, alternative ways of preserving personal protective equipment so it is available both now and in the future, and we’re at a bit of a critical phase with personal protective equipment. This happened quite quickly; we have had a number of supplies on order for some time. Some have arrived, thankfully, and we are actively looking at how we can get as much as we can in the short term but we are looking at alternative supplies and ways of managing to be more efficient in PPE and more of that will come out over the next coming days.”

42 new cases of COVID-19 as of March 25 have been identified in B.C. bringing the total number of cases up to 659. 64 people are in hospital and 26 are in intensive care.

46 cases are in the Interior Health Authority and 9 in Northern Health.

One additional person has died in relation to an outbreak at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

183 people have fully recovered.