The owner of Sun Valley Gas in Williams Lake says it has been a long time since he has seen a price of 99.9 in the Cariboo.

Prices have been steadily dropping over the past three weeks according to Scott Nelson who says they have been busy at the pumps with people appreciating the lower prices.

“I don’t think we’ve hit bottom yet, unfortunately,” Nelson says. “But you’re going to see the prices be reflective of the market conditions out there, and there’s a significant oversupply. With the coronavirus taking its toll on the economy, you can just see that there’s going to be a massive amount of supply so that’s why I think we’re seeing a significant drop in price.”

Because gas stations are considered an essential service, Nelson says pump attendants are using gloves on the pump handles that are wiped down regularly.

“We make sure that we deal with the pumps so people can just come in and pay. Tap is wiped down regularly,” Nelson added nothing that physical distancing is also being followed. “People I’m finding are very respectful and understanding of that so it’s good news.”

Gas prices as of Tuesday are as low as 95.9 in Quesnel and 106.9 in 100 Mile House.

The lowest-priced gas per liter is currently 73.9 in Prince George at Costco.