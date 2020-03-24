The City of Williams Lake and Williams Lake Fire Department encourages residents to refrain from conducting any open burning at this time.

As the City continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation, they want to ensure emergency responders are available when needed.

Corporate Engagement Officer, Guillermo Angel said this open burning reminder is being sent out to residents a little bit earlier than normal

“As springtime arrives and as we get closer to summer, a lot of our residents decide to go out and do a little bit more of their yard pickups and maybe have some fires on the outside. But with of the course, the situation of COVID-19 we wanted to remind our residents that right now is the time to be really smart, really diligent, with what you’re doing with your time outside,” he said. “We’d hate to come into a situation where our first responders are tied up, stretched out because of an unfortunate incident that happens where a backyard burn gets a little out of control.”

Angel said open burning restrictions do not apply to barbecues.

“If you have a nice barbecue outside and you feel like it’s a little bit warm, definitely enjoy it,” he said. “The best thing you can do is stay at home, and if helping you stay at home is enjoying your patio, enjoying your backyard, we want to encourage that. We just want you to do it safely.”