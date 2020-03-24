The only way to catch Tuesday’s regular council meeting in Williams Lake will be by live streaming feed.

The City announced Monday that the meeting will only be accessible to the public that way, or via phone during the public input portion of the meeting.

Corporate Engagement Officer Guillermo Angel said Mayor Walt Cobb will be joined by one Council member with the remainder of Council attending via teleconference to ensure the meeting meets the requirements set out by Community Charter and the Council Procedures Bylaw.

“Strict sanitation and personal distancing measures will be adhered to,” he added

Future council meetings will be scheduled on an as-needed basis and will be conducted mainly through teleconference with live streaming provided wherever possible.

“Most likely it would be for a significant reason for cancellation,” Angel said. “It would probably be one that came down from the province itself or legislative body of the City but at this time we don’t foresee any cancellation”