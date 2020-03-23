Like many local leaders, the Mayor of 100 Mile House says its extremely important that we listen to the medical experts and to do what they tell us when it comes to COVID-19.

Mitch Campsall said it’s important for the community to work together

“Help your neighbors when it’s possible like picking up groceries for them, picking up their medications. Sometimes it’s that little phone call that they may need someone to talk to. Seniors are especially are vulnerable and I know that the Hillside Community Church is working on possibly making sure they get food out to some of those seniors and elders that can’t get out and medications to them as well”.

Campsall reminded everyone that there is no need to hoard as there is lots of food and will continually be delivered to the community.

Campsall added “We all have to do our part, co-operating and being compassionate with others. The key factor in getting through this event is what people do. The Cariboo is so good at working together and working as a team and we need to keep doing that”.