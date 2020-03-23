In its latest effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the City of Quesnel will be immediately closing all playgrounds, as well as its tennis courts, pickleball courts, dog park, and skate park.

The City made the announcement Monday afternoon.

“Signage will also be in place on the Riverfront Trail system reminding users to practice social distancing by keeping two meters from others,” the City said in a news release.

The actions follow the City of Williams Lake that closed its public playgrounds as of 5 pm last Friday.

“We haven’t had really any big notices brought up to the City at least that I’ve been made aware of people not respecting the closure,” City of Williams Lake Corporate Engagement Officer Guillermo Angel told MyCaribooNow.

“We do notice the community has started to really take to heart the recommendations that have been brought forward by the province in terms of community well-being and social distancing, so we expect that the community will respect these decisions and why they’ve been made.”

In Williams Lake, all public parks including areas such as Scout Island and the River Valley Trail remain open at this time. Angel said they will maintain the closures of public playgrounds and if they do see anyone utilizing them ask them to leave.