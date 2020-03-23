472 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Monday 48 new cases as well as three additional deaths-a resident of the Lynn Valley Care Centre, a resident of Haro Park Centre, and a community-dwelling resident in the Fraser Health Authority.

33 people are currently hospitalized and 14 are in intensive care.

Six B.C. long-term care facilities are also now affected by COVID-19.

“On a more positive note, we have finally got enough testing and symptom resolution back to say we now have 100 people who have been considered recovered and released from isolation,” Henry said. “So that is a really good thing to be able to put that on our books finally. As I have mentioned many of the people who have tested positive had very mild illness and have been recovered for some time, so the criteria for being able to allow them to come out of isolation has finally been met for most of them now.”

30 positive cases as of Monday have been identified in the Interior Health Authority and five in Northern Health.

A total of 13 people in British Columbia have died from COVID-19.

“I just want to start by taking a moment to acknowledge this, acknowledge its impact, the lives they led and the grief and pain felt by their loved ones,” Health Minister Adrian Dix. “Every day at the briefing we report on numbers but let’s not lose sight of the truth that we’re speaking about people. They’re our neighbors, they’re our friends, they’re people of our communities and on their behalf and on behalf of all of us in the community we have to beat back this disease here in B.C. We must do what needs to be done. We need to go all in a hundred percent for them and those we love, we need to fight the fight and that’s the fight we’re doing now.”