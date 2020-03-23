Now is the time to save lives together according to Cariboo physicians.

The physicians who are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19 have written a letter to the community to follow the directive from our provincial health officer including staying home unless absolutely necessary, keeping two meters or six feet apart from others, and washing your hands frequently.

“We’re seeing a wider spread of people getting sick,” said 100 Mile House family and hospital-physician Emma Tucker. “When all of this started back in January and February the message was it targets older folks which is true that they are harder hit by the disease, but as more and more people are infected around the globe we’re seeing younger populations as well.”

“You can get this disease at any age and get sick from it at any age but the big thing is you can also not be sick and be carrying the virus and giving it to others,” Tucker adds. “So if you’re young and healthy we’re asking you to follow these rules just as strictly as anyone else because if you go visit your parents, your grandparents the risk is that you will make them very ill, so we can all do our part to protect all of our family and neighbors.”

Physician offices in 100 Mile and Canim Lake are all using telephone or telehealth appointments to minimize the number of people in their waiting and exam rooms.

“We’re getting there,” Tucker said on if 100 Mile House physicians are prepared for a possible influx of COVID-19 patients. “There are certainly plans in place. We’re reorienting the flow through the hospital a little bit and all doing our part to brush up on skills that we may not use on a regular basis with intubation and in ventilation. They’re all things that we train for and are part of our practice, but we’re certainly looking forward and re-educating ourselves knowing that we’re likely going to have to do it more than usual in the next few weeks.”