A 33-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record in Williams Lake is currently in custody after an armed robbery in Kamloops that left a liquor store employee seriously injured.

William Paul Bolton was arrested Friday morning without incident after Kamloops RCMP responded to a call of a suspicious male in a backyard on Arrowstone Drive.

A suspect photograph of Bolton was released to the public following an armed robbery at U District Liquor at 12:25 pm the previous day that left a store employee seriously injured with a bladed weapon.

Bolton who has no fixed address in Kamloops has now been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and robbery.

“This robbery involved a disturbing level of unprovoked and unnecessary violence. From the moment RCMP were engaged, it was a priority case to resolve. Once again, the public greatly assisted us with the investigation by providing information on sightings, identity and ultimately leading us to him,” S/Sgt. Simon Pillay said in a news release.

“The RCMP thank the community for their engagement during these otherwise challenging times.”