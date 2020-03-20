All public playgrounds in Williams Lake will be closed as of 5 pm Friday until further notice.

Director of Municipal Services Gary Muraca said this is the latest step that the City is taking to ensure public safety and community wellbeing are at the forefront during the COVID-19 situation.

“We still have an abundance of parks, open spaces, and trails that you can enjoy with your family while following proper social distancing requirements,” Muraca said. “We just want to reduce the possibility of individuals coming into contact with COVID-19 from high-touch surfaces such as playground equipment.”

All public parks including areas such as Scout Island and the River Valley Trail will remain open at this time.

The City said it invites all residents to continue to enjoy our vast array of public parks, trails, and natural spaces while following the required safety measures as directed by our local and provincial health authorities.