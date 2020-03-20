Williams Lake RCMP has noted a recent increase in the fraudulent use of purchase orders.

Police say suspects have been using false purchase orders to pick up goods on behalf of companies that they do not represent.

Williams Lake RCMP Corporal Fraser Bjornson says the documents they use appear to be official and the businesses that are the victims of these crimes often don’t realize the order was fraudulent.

It’s only later they find out when they attempt to bill the originating organization and determine the company never authorized the purchase in the first place.

Police say in order to prevent this type of fraud individuals and business owners are encouraged to verify the validity of purchase orders which can be done by contacting the requesting organization.

If you have any information about this or any other criminal offense please contact the Williams Lake RCMP 250-561-3300 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.