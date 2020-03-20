The City of Quesnel will be closing its City Hall until further notice.

The Bylaw and Public Works Offices will also be closed to the public as of 4:30 pm March 20.

“These measures are intended to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring essential services are maintained,” the City said in a statement.“City staff will continue to work and be available by phone or appointment only.”

Residents are asked to utilize online payment options through their bank or drop-off payment in the mailbox at City Hall.

“City Staff will be following the provincial guidelines with sanitizing and social distancing,” the statement added.

The City will also be modifying services to its cemetery bookings, bulk water, building department, planning department, and bylaw services.

“Services that are continuing to operate as normal include: residential and commercial garbage collection, the Quesnel Landfill and Quesnel Recycling Centre,” the City said.