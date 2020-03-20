RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male who is believed to be connected to reports of fraudulent activity at the Royal Bank in Williams Lake.

Police released images of the suspect Friday.

“In December of 2019, the Williams Lake RCMP were notified that this male attended the Royal Bank and withdrew in excess of $37,000 from a line of credit of which he had no legal excess,” Cst. Joel Kooger said in a media release.

“If anyone has any information about this crime or who this person might be please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers.”