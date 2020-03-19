“Interior Health is aware of recent concerns about several respiratory illnesses in the 100 Mile House area” according to Medical Health Officer for Interior Health Dr. Kamran Golohammadi.

Golohammadi said “At this time we want to let the community know that the investigation of these patients indicates the illness is NOT COVID-19. The respiratory ailment is believed to be a strain of influenza and testing will continue as a precautionary measure”.

“As in all communities”, said Golohammadi, “residents are asked to continue to follow the measures to stop the spread of any virus, including washing hands with soap and water, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, staying home when you are ill and practicing social distancing at all times”.