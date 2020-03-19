The share sheds at the Central Cariboo Transfer Station on Frizzi Road in Williams Lake are closing effective immediately.

The Cariboo Regional District said in a release from earlier this morning, “It is our suggestion at this time to refrain from using all share sheds within the district. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and to make appropriate adjustments as recommended.

The CRD reminds the public if you need to reach them that there are options to connect with them, over the phone, the internet, and social media channels.