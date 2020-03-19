Quesnel RCMP say it is designed to allow a person to report a non-emergency crime to the police that does not require police attendance or follow up.

Sergeant Richard Weseen…

“The program allows for the reporting of incidents to the police, the creation of file numbers for insurance purposes, and the sharing of information that the police can use to identify high crime areas for increased patrols. More importantly, it frees up time for front line personnel to respond to higher-priority calls and emergencies.”

Weseen says this type of reporting has been successful in other jurisdictions and other police forces across the country.

He says it is user friendly, saves the complainant time as they don’t have to call or attend the detachment, and the reference number is immediately issued for insurance purposes.

A typical online report is expected to take about 15 minutes to complete.

The report will require your name, address, phone number, and email address.

You can use Online Crime Reporting if:

You have no witness nor suspect

You have lost something that costs less than $5000

Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5000

Someone has vandalized your property or car and it will cost less than $5000 to repair it

There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, license plates or decals

The Online Crime Reporting Tool can be access by the following links:

bc.rcmp.ca/quesnel/report

Quesnel RCMP website www.quesnel.bc.rcmp.ca

The City of Quesnel website at https://www.quesnel.ca/municipal-services/emergency-services/rcmp