Effective this (Wednesday) afternoon at 4:30 the District of 100 Mile House will close offices to the public until further notice.

Offices to be closed include Municipal Hall, Public Works. Fire Hall, the South Cariboo Visitor Centre, Marten Exeter Hall, and the Valley Room.

The District of 100 Mile House said in a news release, “Our staff will continue working to maintain delivery of all essential services to residents. We are available by telephone, email or via the District website. Face to face meetings will be considered on a case by case basis, by appointment. All scheduled events at municipal facilities have been canceled or postponed”.

The release went on to say, “The District of 100 Mile House will continue to monitor the situation closely and make appropriate adjustments as recommended. The health and safety of the public and our staff remain our priority during these challenging times”.