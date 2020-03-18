Seven suspects have been arrested following the execution of a search warrant for stolen property in Williams Lake.

The warrant was executed Wednesday, March 18 at a residence in the 600 block of Winger Road by members of the Williams Lake RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and General Duty Uniform Section.

Inspector Jeff Pelley said the investigation resulted in the recovery of two stolen vehicles, firearms, and other property with the investigation still being in its infancy.

“The two vehicles were stolen from Williams Lake and Quesnel area and police are following up with the rightful owners,” he said in a news release.

“The recent increase of property crime involving these types of offenses and multi-jurisdictional offenders remains a strategic priority of the Williams Lake RCMP. “

Two of the suspects currently remain in custody on several outstanding arrest warrants.

RCMP ask anyone with further information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.