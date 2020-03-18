46-year old George William Alexis, appearing in provincial court on Tuesday, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference of a person under 16.

He was also charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

Alexis is due back in court on June 9th.

Quesnel RCMP say a female youth was attacked back on the night of January 10th in the alley by Malcolm Drive.

Police say the suspect was interrupted by another man who came to the girl’s aide.

A suspect was arrested the following day.