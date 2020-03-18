The City of Williams Lake has closed the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex (CMRC) due to COVID-19.

The CMRC shut down late Tuesday evening and will remain closed until further notice.

“The top priority of the City continues to be the health and safety of our employees and the public, and therefore we will continue to follow the advice of the Province and Medical Health Officer,” said Ian James, Director of Community Services in a news release.

“We understand that the closure of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will have a significant effect on many people in the community in a variety of ways; however, we must work to help reduce the possibility of individuals coming into contact with COVID-19 to lessen the impact on our healthcare system and community.”

Registered programs, swimming lessons, and drop-in programs are also canceled until further notice.

The City said prorated refunds or facility credits will be given to those who have already registered for any canceled programs. The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will also provide annual and monthly membership holders with credits to the Complex once the facility has reopened.