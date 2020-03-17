Some changes have been made by Northern Health with respect to non-urgent surgeries and visitor restrictions.

The Health Authority issued the following bulletin on the restrictions now in place at facilities and outpatient clinics.

Until further notice, the following visitor restrictions are in place:

Hospital Emergency Departments, Intensive Care/Critical Care areas: ONE adult caregiver/support person

Perinatal Unit: ONE adult caregiver/support person

Neonatal ICU: TWO adult caregivers/support persons

Inpatient Pediatric and Adult Areas (with routine precautions in place): ONE adult caregivers/support persons

Inpatient Areas (additional precautions in place): ONE adult caregiver/support person

Primary and Urgent Care: ONE adult caregiver/support person

Palliative/end of life: We will accommodate patient and family needs and consult with infection prevention and control.

Outpatient Clinics: ONE adult caregiver/support person

Long-term care homes: ONE adult caregivers/support persons

No visitor who is unwell with the following symptoms may visit any of the above facilities: fever, cough, runny/stuffy nose, sore throat and/or diarrhea.

In addition, Northern Health also made this announcement on the postponement of Non-urgent scheduled surgeries.

BC is taking a number of additional steps to address the changing situation in B.C. and ensure our health-care system is best positioned to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

British Columbia’s health authorities including Northern Health have been directed to move all hospitals in the province to Outbreak Response Phase 2, as of March 16, 2020.

This means hospitals will undertake only urgent and emergency procedures and will postpone all non-urgent scheduled surgeries. Northern Health hospitals will review operating-room capacity daily, to prioritize urgent and emergency cases.

The cancellation of non-urgent (elective) scheduled surgeries will be implemented over the coming days. Our first steps will include a reduction in non-urgent procedures performed at all sites, and scheduling of urgent procedures in place of postponed elective surgeries.

Affected patients with upcoming scheduled, elective (non-urgent) procedures, or awaiting urgent procedures, will be contacted in the coming days about their procedures.

These measures will assist our hospitals to redeploy and train essential service health-care providers on critical care related to COVID-19, to ensure sufficient medical supplies for patients and staff who need them most, and to further increase capacity to respond to the potential for a surge of COVID-19 patients requiring acute care.

(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)