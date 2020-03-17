The historic town of Barkerville, like pretty much everywhere else in the world, is being impacted by the Coronavirus as well.

Chief Executive Officer Ed Coleman says they have moved into what they call adjusted services…

“With the provincial orders we have to close the tube run for now, our cafe can remain open with social distancing and takeout, cottages can remain open, our Easter event is cancelled, people are welcome to come and walk through the park and town and we do have 24-7 washrooms that are cleaned thoroughly.”

Coleman says the plan is to keep the staff working…

‘We’re in the winter season so we already have the work plan for winter, so all those staff are working, and the winter season staff are what we call seasonal staff. They have a couple of weeks left so we were able to adjust, support those employees with other work that has to be done, so the timing from that perspective is not a big adjustment.”

Barkerville’s summer season is scheduled to start on May 14th…

“Our language is we’re preparing and planning and it’s the same type of planning we do in our emergency planning. Our objective is that people are healthy and protected but we also have the objective of employment. There are 185 people employed at this site at the peak. So we’re honouring those objectives as well, so we’re being very careful with our planning like we did with the wildfires.”

Coleman says they will follow whatever health orders are in place and adapt if they have to.