All Cariboo Regional District Library locations are now closed to the public until further notice.

The CRD issued the announcement Tuesday morning and said it is a result of the rapidly changing situation around COVID-19.

The locations will be closed until further notice, and all overdue fines and fees for the period of the closure will be waived.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will make any appropriate adjustments as recommended and will ensure that the appropriate notifications are given to the public,” the CRD said.

All digital content, including eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, video streaming, eLearning, is available 24/7 online at cln.ca.