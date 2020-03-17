Information for citizens on what the cities of Williams Lake and Quesnel are doing on COVID-19 is now available online.

Both cities have launched informational pages on the novel coronavirus and the status of city facilities such as the airport, city hall, and recreational facilities.

“The city has taken a step following quite a number of municipalities and as well public health agencies,” says Guillermo Angel, Corporate Engagement Officer for the City of Williams Lake. “We’ve created a semi-centralized hub for information about COVID-19 that our residents can access.”

The informational page includes what the cities have been told by federal and provincial authorities including what Guillermo says are the important and basic items of social distancing and proper hygiene to ‘be smart to flatten the curve of COVID-19 across British Columbia.’

“The City is just trying to become an echo and a boost for the most appropriate news and information sources including the BC Centre for Disease Control, Public Health Canada, Interior Health, and of course Health Link BC,” Guillermo says. “We really encourage that all residents take time to read through those sites to get the most up to date information.”

Operations at the airports and city hall in Williams Lake and Quesnel as of Tuesday morning remained normal.

“We have received a number of calls here at the City and we definitely encourage if people have questions the first place to look would be this website,” Guillermo says. “However if they do have more health-related questions it is best to contact the government information line that was set up specifically for COVID-19 or Health Link BC.”

“We just want to ensure that the public’s aware that at this moment in time the chance of exposure here in Williams Lake is very low,” Guillermo added. “We just wanted to again remind the public that they should still be trying to practice appropriate isolation and hygiene practices. It’s all about ensuring that the little actions that we can do here in town can help the province and the country in a greater sense.”