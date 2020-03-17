The Quesnel School District got a nice surprise related to the demolition of the old downtown Quesnel Junior Secondary site.

Secretary-Treasurer Jennifer Woollends explains…

“Clearview, the company doing the demolition, held a garage sale at the beginning of February and they donated the proceeds from that back to the School District so they wrote us a cheque for 55-hundred dollars, which was really nice of them. The School District is using that money, that donation, to provide hardship funds for students in need to participate in school activities.”

Woollends says the removal of the hazardous materials is almost complete, and she says the next stage of the demo is expected to begin near the end of April…

“Our demolition is supposed to go through the summer still so I think we’re anticipating Septemberish that the demolition will be complete.”

Once the land is returned back to green space, Woollends says it will then go back to the Ministry of Forests and Lands.

A new middle school is being built at the old Maple Drive Junior Secondary School site that is currently being used on Mountain Ash Road in the Red Bluff area.