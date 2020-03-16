The Arts and Recreation Centre will be closed as of 6 this (Monday) evening and will be calling individuals who are registered in canceled programs with more information.

The West Fraser Centre is closed as of 5 o’clock today (Monday) while the Quesnel Museum and the Library remain closed.

The Quesnel Regional Airport continues normal operations as does City Hall.

On its website, the City said they are reviewing all events and programs and all gatherings with 50 people or more will be canceled or postponed, as directed by the Provincial Health Officer.

The City also working to ensure core City services, water, sewer, police, and fire are maintained and said they continue to work with internal and external partners, including our local Health Authority, Northern Health on a proactive approach to deal with COVID-19