The BC Lottery Corporation has stated an orderly shutdown of all casinos, including the Billy Barker Casino in Quesnel and Chances Signal Point in Williams Lake, is underway.

The company expects the closure to be complete across the province by midnight tonight (Monday).

The temporary closure of all gaming facilities follows the directive issued by Attorney General David Eby and announced today (Monday) by Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry.

The industry came to a consensus on Sunday that casinos should suspend operations.

Facilities will re-open only once BCLC receives government direction that it is safe and appropriate to do.

Between 25 and 30 employees will be impacted in Quesnel.

There are approximately 30 employees in Williams Lake.