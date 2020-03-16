The President of the Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce says there is definitely some concern about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on local businesses.

Tracy Bond says the virus claimed yet another event this morning…

“We have just cancelled, within the last hour, cancelled our trade show, the upcoming trade show. Just out of respect for people’s health, we decided that it would be better safe than sorry.”

The trade show was scheduled for the April 18th weekend.

Bond says they are concerned about the cumulative on businesses because of the cancellation of numerous events, including Minerals North, the Coy Cup and minor hockey provincials to name just a few…

“Yes, I would suspect that there is going to be some businesses that are hard hit in our community and I would hope that people can, as we move forward, people can support our local businesses as much as possible, because of course our local businesses run off of smaller profit margins in cases rather than some of the bigger stores. So that’s something to keep in mind that again a local dollar is very important and at times like this even more so.”

Bond says the Chamber is monitoring to see if there are federal or provincial programs that can help out their members.