Old man winter isn’t quite ready to leave the Cariboo

Residents woke up to a very chilly morning (Saturday) with wind chills as low as minus 33.

Colin Tam, Meteorologist for Environment Canada explains why and how long we can expect the cold temperatures to last.

“We have a strong ridge of High Pressure over BC and with Arctic Air entrenched across the Interior so that’s what’s bringing the cold temperatures along with an area of low pressure just south of the U-S border which is driving these strong Northerly winds and of course the colder windchills “.

Tam said they are expecting the winds to gradually ease tonight (Saturday) as the low moves away and we should see a warming of temperatures mid-week next week with daytime highs near 8 or 9 degrees.