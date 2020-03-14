Visitors to the City of Williams Lake’s website will see something completely different come this Monday.

Corporate Engagement Officer Guillermo Angel said the website was last redesigned in 2014

“We definitely felt that it was about time that we undertook quite a substantial overhaul of the website to not only bring it up to more modern standards of today but also to increase the accessibility and the ease of use for our residents and our users “.

Visitors to the refreshed City of Williams Lake municipal website will, according to Corporate Engagement Officer, Guillermo Angel, notice improvements and changes to the interface.

“It’s going to be a lot more user-friendly. Those who go to utilize the website will find things easier and it will be a lot more visually pleasing. It will be a significant change, you will not recognize the website when it changes over, it will be very different than the one you see today”.

One of the most significant changes will be a completely new Community Services page that will provide information about the City’s numerous recreation and arts and culture offerings.

Angel said the re-launch of the website is a culmination of a six-month process which included strong consultation among their website team, staff, and Council.

The new-look City of Williams Lake website should be available by mid-day this Monday.