There will be no Cyclone Taylor Cup challenged for this season in the K-I-J-H-L

Tom Bachynski President of the Wranglers and Head Chair of the K-I-J-H-L.

“It was pushed down from Hockey Canada through BC Hockey, we decided as a steering committee yesterday about 2 o’clock that we should suspend play until Hockey Canada come up with a better answer, mostly because we had teams traveling great distances, Revelstoke coming here, Kelowna going to Princeton. So we decided to suspend operations and then about 5 o’clock yesterday, Hockey Canada and Hockey BC put out a joint statement that hockey operations will cease until further notice and updated that today by advising that hockey is over for the season”.

Bachynski added, “I think the community was looking forward to hosting Provincial, certainly the enthusiasm was building quickly, we have lots of volunteers, we were getting good sponsorship, we had probably most of the hotel beds sold for the weekend”.

Bachynski added that they already put the request into BC Hockey that they host the Cyclone Taylor Cup next year.