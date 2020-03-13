Both Cariboo School Districts will be receiving money from the government’s annual maintenance fund.

Quesnel School District will get $1,969,344 for their School Enhancement project that includes new flooring at Red Bluff, Bouchie Lake, Parkland and Correlieu Secondary.

A structural stabilization upgrade will also be done at Voyageur Elementary.

Cariboo-Chilcotin School District 27 receives $1,754,751 also for their School Enhancement project that includes Transformer upgrades at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary, WL and Columneetza Campus’

Digital controls upgrade will be done at Alexis Creek and Horsefly Elementary, WL and Columneetza Campus’.

Manager of Facilities and Transportation for School District 27 explains the purpose of that upgrade

“Those replace basically the computer system that runs our heating systems and our lights. It has a direct impact on the District’s electrical and utility consumption and functionality for us”.

Telford said he anticipates that these projects will begin this summer.

New Buses will also be purchased with the funding, six for School District 27 and four for School District 28.