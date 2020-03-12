If you have plans to travel outside of Canada, the B.C government wants you to put them on hold.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is advising British Columbians against all non-essential travel outside of Canada including the United States.

“I think this is really important,” Henry said Thursday. “It is clear at this time that the evolving situation both in the United States and globally is a risk for all of us and we’re strongly advising people not to travel.”

Dr. Henry says anyone who chooses to travel outside of Canada will be required to stay away from work or school for 14 days on their return.

Henry says the COVID outbreak has exploded in many countries in Europe and while she has full confidence it will come under control, it is just too risky right now.

With the increasing transmission of COVID-19 at mass gatherings and events, Henry says the province is directing all event organizers in B.C that they will be required to cancel any gatherings larger than 250 people.

As of Thursday, a total of 53 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in B.C.

“We also at this time don’t believe it’s appropriate at the moment to close schools,” Henry said. “They are a place where young people can be kept safe from a lot of things, they can learn about social distancing. We need to understand more about the role of young people in the transmission of this disease and we know that sometimes the impacts of closing schools particularly abruptly can cause a lot of societal disruption and economic impact, so we want to be doing that in a measured way.”