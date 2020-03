Ski-Hi Scaffolding, skipped by Blair Hedden, are this years champions in Quesnel’s Super League of Curling.

Ski-Hi knocked off Dave Plant and Service Electric 9-4 in the championship game last night.

It was 6-4 going home when Hedden ran Plant out of rocks in the final end.

Century 21, skipped by Ray Blackmore, are this year’s B division champions.

They beat Colin Shpak and Quesnel Lawn Care 6-5.