A suspected electrical fire has destroyed a residential structure in the South Cariboo.

Chief of the 70 Mile Volunteer Fire Department Cameron Robb says they responded to the home located along the highway late Wednesday afternoon.

“It was a complete loss,” Robb says. “We arrived on scene and shortly after the call-out the front portion of the home was fully engulfed at that point.”

The residents who were home at the time of the fire managed to escape and did not sustain any injuries.

Robb says about seven members responded with 100 Mile Fire Rescue providing assistance.

Other agencies that responded include BC Hydro, BC Ambulance Service, and RCMP.

“Challenges are always manpower,” Robb says. “We are a volunteer department, so people tend to be at work or at various places so showing up with enough people is always a challenge but we managed to pull it off. As far as location, not a problem. Our water source is very close to the property so we had access to plenty of water. There weren’t any obvious challenges other than the heat and smoke.”