The City of Williams Lake’s drainage system will be benefiting from modernization.

Council agreed at Tuesday’s regular meeting to award the drainage system modeling contract to GeoAdvice Engineering for a total quoted amount of $105,544 for a total project value of $128,000 with contingency and software purchase.

“The consultant that we’ve hired will be taking the City’s drainage infrastructure, so all the pipes, catch basins, culverts, inlets, and that kind of thing and compiling it and forming a digital hydraulic model,” said senior engineering technologist Jeff Bernardy. “So we’ll be able to simulate a rainstorm and see the effects that it will have on the City’s system.”

Bernardy said where they are having bottlenecks or not much capacity for rainwater, they will now have a clear understanding of where these problems are and will be able to better prepare to fix them.

He anticipates that the project will be wrapped by the end of November.

“Right now a lot of the storm calculations are done by hand manually and you don’t get the full picture of how an entire catchment area impacts development but now we’ll have that data with just a quick running of the model.”