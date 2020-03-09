100 Mile House RCMP have just released the details surrounding a strange accident on Highway 97 just north of Lac La Hache.

Police say a bus like RV was travelling north this past Sunday on March 1st when two tires came off of the trailer and struck a small southbound vehicle.

The impact caused the air bags to deploy along with damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

RCMP say it appears some lug nuts were loose and that the driver failed to check them prior to departure from their location.