Canada has its first Covid-19 death.

The announcement was made earlier this (Monday) morning by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that one of the residents at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver who was infected by Covid-19 passed away last night, and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones and also of course to the staff who provided him care and to his home at the Lynn Valley Care Centre”.

There are five new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total to 32 in BC.

Henry said “Also today the Federal Government has increased their travel advisory warning for people who are planning to go on cruise ships. We have had a number of people who have returned to British Columbia who were on previous cruises and so far 2 people have tested positive for this and they’re both people who are in hospital at the moment.”

Minister of Health Adrian Dix said, “We want to thank the Federal Government for increasing their warning to people who are traveling on cruise ships and for their efforts to bring Canadians home from the Grand Princess, they’re determination to do that is much appreciated and I think we need to acknowledge the extraordinary work done by federal officials on previous evacuations, in particular from Wu Haun and from Tokyo”.