There’s still time to vote in the South Cariboo.

Online voting for this year’s 26th Annual South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards is available until eight tonight (Friday).

Executive Director Brad Severin said so far they have received a very large number of votes and that it’s going to be a very tight race for a lot of the categories.

Severin said those who wish to vote before 8 tonight (Friday) can go to the Chamber’s Facebook page that will provide a link to the voting site.

There are 4 nominees in each of the 12 Business Excellence categories to choose from.

Community Impact.

Greatest Improvement in 2019

Tourism

Best Marketing and Promotion

Professional Services

Best Home Based or Online

Best New Business in 2019

Non-Profit Organization.

Youth Sports and Recreation.

Resource-Based

Age-Friendly

Peoples Choice

Those attending tomorrow (Saturday) night’s 26th Annual South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards that haven’t voted will have an opportunity to Codo so in person until 7:30.