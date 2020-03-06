Time To Have Your Say On This Years Business Excellence Award Winners Winding Down
Photo-Chri Adams, MyCaribooNow.com staff
There’s still time to vote in the South Cariboo.
Online voting for this year’s 26th Annual South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards is available until eight tonight (Friday).
Executive Director Brad Severin said so far they have received a very large number of votes and that it’s going to be a very tight race for a lot of the categories.
Severin said those who wish to vote before 8 tonight (Friday) can go to the Chamber’s Facebook page that will provide a link to the voting site.
There are 4 nominees in each of the 12 Business Excellence categories to choose from.
Community Impact.
Greatest Improvement in 2019
Tourism
Best Marketing and Promotion
Professional Services
Best Home Based or Online
Best New Business in 2019
Non-Profit Organization.
Youth Sports and Recreation.
Resource-Based
Age-Friendly
Peoples Choice
Those attending tomorrow (Saturday) night’s 26th Annual South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards that haven’t voted will have an opportunity to Codo so in person until 7:30.