The intersection at Highway 97 and Juniper Road in Quesnel will be deactivated later this year.

Todd Hubner, the District Manager with the Ministry of Transportation in Quesnel, says there were a couple of reasons for the decision.

He says one is a study of the entire Highway 97 corridor…

“Part of the outcome of the study was that they identified a section of the Highway 97 corridor between the Quesnel-Hydraulic intersection and Larch intersection that had a higher than average collision rate, and part of that would have been attributed to the access onto Juniper Road between those two intersection points, and that particular access has what we call a bit of a sub standard design.”

That study began in 2016 and was completed in 2018.

Hubner says they will also be making some improvements to the Quesnel-Hydraulic intersection and Racing Road.

Once Juniper Road is deactivated sometime this summer, traffic will then be redirected to the adjacent intersections at Quesnel-Hydraulic and Larch Avenue.