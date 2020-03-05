It will be Service Electric versus Ski-Hi Scaffolding for year long bragging rights after last night’s semi-finals.

Dave Plant and Service Electric scored five in the third end and cruised to a 9-3 win over Brady Waffle and the Billy Barker Casino.

Ski-Hi, skipped by Blair Hedden, won handily as well 8-2 over the Child Development Centre rink, skipped by Ben Reuther.

The B final will have Colin Shpak and Quesnel Lawn Care taking on Century 21 skipped by Ray Blackmore.