Time is running out for businesses in the Cariboo to take part in a forestry impact survey.

Kathy Somerville, the Manager of Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce, says it can be found through the BC Chamber of Commerce or on the Quesnel Facebook page.

“They want to find out if there is any variance in your business profitability, if anything has declined, just basically what forestry has done to their business, has it made any difference, have you seen a decline, slow decline, that kind of thing.”

Somerville says the information will go to the BC Chamber and will be passed on to the Canadian Chamber and then to the Federal Government.

She says the goal is for it to lead to programs that can help…

“Absolutely, that’s what they’re looking for. Or are there other ways to find jobs, create jobs, maybe we need to build another sector, maybe there is more in the forestry that we’re not seeing and doing. Also rules and regulations that may need to be changed within government at this time.”

As of Wednesday, Somerville says there were only 286 responses province-wide…

“I know we can do better than that, I know there are a lot of people talking about it and worried about it, etc, and if we can make a difference through the BC Chamber I think it’s important that somebody takes the time to fill that out, any business owners or anybody that is going to be effected by the forestry.”

Williams Lake and 100 Mile House businesses are encouraged to take part as well.

The deadline to fill out the survey is at the end of the day on Friday, March 13th.