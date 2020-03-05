A 28-year old man, the co-accused in what police called a “carjacking” in the South Cariboo, has pled guilty to three of the charges against him.

Blaine John pleaded guilty to one count each of robbery, dangerous operation of a conveyance and impaired driving, and was sentenced to time served, which amounted to 180 days in jail, two years probation and he also received a three year driving prohibition.

Four other charges were stayed.

John and 34-year old Sharma Char were arrested following an incident back on March 10th of last year.

Williams Lake RCMP say they responded to an accident on Highway 97 just north of Lac La Hache and upon arrival, were told that the male driver of one of the vehicles forcibly took the keys from the female driver of the other vehicle and fled the scene.

100 Mile House RCMP then stopped the stolen vehicle using a high speed take down.

Char also pled guilty, to theft of a vehicle in April of last year, and received a 9-month conditional sentence.