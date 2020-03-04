Members of the Williams Lake Indian Band can drink their own water again.

Water was restored late Wednesday afternoon after an emergency erupted with the reservoir system on Sunday leaving the Band scrambling to pinpoint the leak.

“An air release actually kicked one of the valves off and it was a valve that was out of the way, out of place,” Chief Willie Sellars said. “One thing that we could say out of this whole thing is that getting to the bottom of these emergency situations is going to be a lot easier for us now because of this training exercise that we currently just went through with our water over the last two days.”

Sellars said the valve has been closed and they are now moving forward in making sure that was the root of the problem.

“I’m feeling very relieved,” he added. “The excitement from the staff to be able to get to the bottom of this, hats off to them. They really stepped up over the last couple of days, and not just the staff. We had a number of different community members and partners that also stepped up including the City of Williams Lake that really showed their support for the Williams Lake Indian Band in our time of need and to get to the root of the problem and to find out exactly what happened with our water situation. We couldn’t be happier.”