Pacific Coastal Airlines will begin making temporary reductions to its regularly scheduled service at the Anahim Lake Airport.

The temporary reductions that will begin next month are due to a reduction in the airport’s available runway length that reduces takeoff weight for the airline’s Beechcraft 1900D.

“Airlines are more like tenants in the mall so a lot of the regulatory issues and administration of the airport issues are not a matter for the airline,” said Director of corporate communications and public affairs, Kevin Boothroyd. “We can only operate within the rules and regulations that are in place and the current reduction in the usable runway length means that it limits our ability to carry passenger numbers that are effective on the takeoff at Anahim Lake and for that reason, we’re having to reduce the service until such time that it is resolved.”

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) that owns the airport was unavailable for comment.

“That’s a matter of regulator issue between Transport Canada and the CRD,” Boothroyd said. “We can only sit and wait and hope it is resolved quickly so we can go back to our normal pattern of service for the communities.”

The current schedule will remain status quo until Friday, April 3.

From Monday, April 6 to Friday, May 1 the schedule will be reduced to twice a week services on Mondays and Fridays only from Vancouver-Bella Coola-Anahim Lake-Bella Coola-Vancouver. Wednesday flights will be discontinued.

From Sunday, May 3 forward the schedule will be reduced to once a week Saturday only service for Vancouver-Bella Coola-Anahim Lake-Bella Coola-Vancouver.