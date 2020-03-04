Three used oil and antifreeze return collection facilities in the Cariboo have been recognized for their exemplary performance and program commitment.

The BC Used Oil Management Association announced earlier this week it has launched a new recognition program for registered Return Collection Facilities as a way of honoring, on an annual basis, the ‘Top Collectors’ of used oil and or antifreeze materials.

“We’re really happy about this initiative to recognize the top 30 in BC. The people that run these facilities have done some tremendous work,” said executive director David Lawes. “It’s not easy. Oil and antifreeze it’s messy business when you take it back from the public and it’s used, and it’s really important the work that they do to get it back from the public and into the right infrastructure so we can recycle it and turn it into new products.”

Receiving a ‘top collector’ award is Castle Fuels Inc. in 100 Mile House and Jepson Petroleum Ltd. that operates in Williams Lake and Quesnel.

“We don’t share the individual numbers because that is a bit business proprietary because we have a service contract with each of the facilities and we get paid amount of volume basis but obviously if they’re that high up the list they’re doing some great work for British Columbians,” Lawes said.

If recycled at a BC used oil recycling centre, used oil can be recovered and re-refined into new lubricating oil and used as a fuel in pulp mills, cement plants, and asphalt plants.