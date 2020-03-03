A total of 12 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in B.C.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said their advice continues to be wash your hands, not touch your face, and stay at home if you are sick.

“We understand and I think everyone understands that this can be difficult in keeping oneself in isolation and staying at home but it’s necessary,” Dix said.

“It’s necessary for influenza and surely it’s necessary for a condition we’re addressing a very serious international health issue such as COVID-19.”

Dix said while the risk of spread of COVID-19 within B.C. remains low at this time they continue widespread testing by screening British Columbians and travelers with symptoms, along with their close contacts to identify cases of COVID-19 early.

He said the last seven cases have been linked to travel to Iran.

“Starting today, Canada Border Services Agency officers are taking contact information from all travelers arriving from Iran, requiring them to self-isolate for 14 days and to contact public health officials. This process is already in place for people arriving from Hubei, China,” Dix and Bonnie said in a joint news release.

“When a traveler shows signs of a potential infectious disease upon arrival in Canada, border services officers contact quarantine officers, who are always available to provide health screening.”