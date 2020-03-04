Highland Helicopters to lease space at Quesnel Airport

City Council endorsed a new five year lease at last night’s meeting.

Jeff Norburn is the Director of Community Services…

“Highland Helicopters is interested in leasing 12.5 square meters of space known as room 105 in the operations building at the airport. Staff have negotiated an agreement with Highland Helicopters that is based on similar agreements with other tenants at the airport.”

The lease is expected to generate about 18-hundred dollars in direct revenue for the City.