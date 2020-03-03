28-year old Randi Saunders is due back in Supreme Court on September 28th.

Saunders is facing several charges, including two counts of Discharging a Firearm with intent to Wound or Disfigure, and one each of Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon.

A mistrial was declared in her first trial that began back on February 19th because they ran out of time and a new Supreme Court Justice will now be hearing the case.

Saunders was arrested in March of last year after RCMP were called to a residence in the 11-hundred block of Third Avenue North.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a second female suffering from a gunshot wound.