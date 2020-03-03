New trial date set in connection with shooting in Williams Lake
Williams Lake Courthouse (R Dyok, MyCariboonow.com staff)
28-year old Randi Saunders is due back in Supreme Court on September 28th.
Saunders is facing several charges, including two counts of Discharging a Firearm with intent to Wound or Disfigure, and one each of Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon.
A mistrial was declared in her first trial that began back on February 19th because they ran out of time and a new Supreme Court Justice will now be hearing the case.
Saunders was arrested in March of last year after RCMP were called to a residence in the 11-hundred block of Third Avenue North.
Upon arrival, police say they discovered a second female suffering from a gunshot wound.