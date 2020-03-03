15 volunteer Williams Lake firefighters spent 24 hours on the rooftop of Canadian tire this past weekend.

They were camped out from Saturday noon to Sunday noon to help raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Dereck Sulentich has been with the department for 27-years and is also the Muscular Dystrophy Regional advisor for the Cariboo.

“So we raised roughly around $2,500 dollars with the boot and businesses it was around $6,000 with money still coming in,” he said. “That’s for a 24-hour period of time so we’re looking at $8,500 dollars or more so again we’re truly amazed and can’t thank the community and the business support enough”.

Sulentich added the success and support they received from this first-time event is something they will be looking forward to doing again.

“What a lot of Departments will do is go every two years and I think that’s something we will definitely look at. The response from our membership was positive, the response from the media and the public was awesome so we’ll definitely probably be doing this again in two years”.

Sulentich said he’s proud of the Williams Lake Fire Department volunteers who came out to take part in this first-time fundraiser.